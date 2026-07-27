Hound Partners LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,187 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,192 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $388.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.11 and a 1-year high of $428.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.82%.The firm had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Humana from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Humana from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Humana to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $254.00 target price (up from $182.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $327.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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