Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH Shares Bought by JCP Investment Management LLC

JCP Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH - Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,100 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Howard Hughes comprises approximately 9.9% of JCP Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. JCP Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Howard Hughes worth $14,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 494 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howard Hughes from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HHH

Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

In other news, insider James Carman sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,418,563.20. The trade was a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.00% of the company's stock.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE HHH opened at $65.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.12. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.16.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $235.92 million during the quarter. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 8.04%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona.

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