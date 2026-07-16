Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,212 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Howmet Aerospace worth $116,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 339.3% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock worth $96,916,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,975 shares of the company's stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 752.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 65,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $303.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $278.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.30 and a 200-day moving average of $246.07. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.45 and a 52-week high of $290.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Howmet Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Howmet Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While Howmet Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here