Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Acquired by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,367 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,620 shares of the company's stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,537 shares of the company's stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,077 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $303.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $293.21.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $289.09 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.45 and a 12-month high of $293.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.26.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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