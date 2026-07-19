Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,835 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Howmet Aerospace worth $158,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,793,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,632,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,409,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,700 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 20,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,441,906 shares of the company's stock worth $29,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,754,204 shares of the company's stock worth $564,667,000 after acquiring an additional 599,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,433,811 shares of the company's stock worth $293,960,000 after acquiring an additional 516,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $272.26 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.45 and a fifty-two week high of $290.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock's fifty day moving average is $266.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HWM. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $303.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $293.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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