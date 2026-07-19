Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,120,884 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Howmet Aerospace worth $258,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $272.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company's fifty day moving average price is $266.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.45 and a 12 month high of $290.63.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $293.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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