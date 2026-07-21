Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,549 shares of the company's stock after selling 80,028 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $38,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,537 shares of the company's stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE HWM opened at $272.20 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $266.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.45 and a 52 week high of $290.63.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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