Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,783 shares of the company's stock after selling 114,326 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $25,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 748,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,362,000 after acquiring an additional 421,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,470 shares of the company's stock worth $97,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,566,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,260 shares of the company's stock worth $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,933,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,090,576,000 after purchasing an additional 612,866 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $298.00 target price (down from $328.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $295.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $217.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.83 and a 200-day moving average of $248.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.52 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc. designs and manufactures advanced metal products used in aerospace, defense, commercial transportation and industrial applications. Its offerings include components for aircraft engines and airframes, fastening systems, forged aluminum wheels for commercial vehicles, and engineered structures. The company's products include jet-engine turbine blades and other rotating components, structural castings, titanium and nickel-based alloy parts, and fastening systems used in aircraft assembly.

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