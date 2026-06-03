HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Bought by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 8,978.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,725 shares of the computer maker's stock after buying an additional 128,296 shares during the period. BNP Paribas' holdings in HP were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of HP by 242.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,594,630 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $236,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,309,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in HP by 186.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,378,723 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $228,153,000 after buying an additional 5,449,691 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 143.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,039,803 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $244,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,658,754 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $3,530,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,436 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore set a $22.00 price objective on HP in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. HP had a negative return on equity of 581.36% and a net margin of 4.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. HP's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. HP's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Key HP News

Here are the key news stories impacting HP this week:

Positive Sentiment: HP’s quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates, with revenue and EPS both coming in ahead of forecasts, signaling resilient demand and better-than-expected execution.

HP’s quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates, with revenue and EPS both coming in ahead of forecasts, signaling resilient demand and better-than-expected execution. Positive Sentiment: The company launched a new AI PC portfolio with Nvidia, which could strengthen HP’s competitive position in next-generation PCs and create a new growth narrative. Article Title

The company launched a new AI PC portfolio with Nvidia, which could strengthen HP’s competitive position in next-generation PCs and create a new growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm around Nvidia’s Computex announcements has spilled over into HP shares, with call option activity and momentum indicators suggesting traders are betting on continued upside.

Investor enthusiasm around Nvidia’s Computex announcements has spilled over into HP shares, with call option activity and momentum indicators suggesting traders are betting on continued upside. Neutral Sentiment: HP also presented at the Evercore Global TMT Conference, but no major new financial guidance or fresh strategic update emerged from that event.

HP also presented at the Evercore Global TMT Conference, but no major new financial guidance or fresh strategic update emerged from that event. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious, arguing the stock’s recent run may already reflect much of the AI-PC optimism, which could limit near-term upside if sales traction is slower than expected.

About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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