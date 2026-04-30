HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,350 shares of the computer maker's stock after acquiring an additional 71,634 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in HP were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in HP by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,481,211 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $40,333,000 after purchasing an additional 101,844 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 8.4% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,071 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 94,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,094,388 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $2,943,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,634 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in HP by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,754,138 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $156,686,000 after purchasing an additional 210,762 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in HP by 6.1% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,600,015 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $43,568,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company's stock.

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HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 367.41%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HP

About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

See Also

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