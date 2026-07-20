HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,536 shares of the computer maker's stock after purchasing an additional 69,503 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in HP were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,094,388 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $2,943,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,634 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in HP by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,981,864 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $45,063,000 after buying an additional 157,464 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,899,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,977,716 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 103,175 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas grew its position in shares of HP by 8,978.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 129,725 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 128,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $259,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,275,496. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings raised HP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut HP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HP

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $24.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.19. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company's fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. HP's payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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