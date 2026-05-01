HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,878 shares of the computer maker's stock after selling 76,813 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in HP were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $28,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 50.6% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore set a $22.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $21.58.

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HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.11. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 367.41%. The company's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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