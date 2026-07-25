HP Inc. $HPQ Stock Holdings Increased by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 220.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,978 shares of the computer maker's stock after buying an additional 165,740 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in HP were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 69,579 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of HP by 2.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,230 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $259,732.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 92,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,496. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Wall Street Zen downgraded HP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

HP Stock Up 5.3%

HPQ opened at $25.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.19. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.99 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 581.36% and a net margin of 4.45%.HP's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. HP's payout ratio is 44.28%.

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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