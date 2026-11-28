Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,993,207 shares of the computer maker's stock after buying an additional 1,553,828 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of HP worth $124,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in HP by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 16,514 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 139,188 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of HP by 10.3% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,020 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 80,784 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in HP by 0.8% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 62,324 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of HP from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of HP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $29.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $26.84.

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HP Trading Up 3.2%

HPQ opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 2,596.21% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. HP has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.660-0.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from HP's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. HP's dividend payout ratio is 45.80%.

Key Headlines Impacting HP

These are some of the HPQ headlines that stood out recently:

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,997 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $618,542.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,502.64. The trade was a 99.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 31,572 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,014,092.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $257,216.96. This trade represents a 79.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

About HP

HP Inc. NYSE: HPQ is a technology company that develops and sells personal computing and printing products and related services. Its portfolio includes laptops, desktop computers, workstations, displays, accessories and peripherals for consumers, businesses and other organizations. HP also offers printers, printing supplies and solutions for home, office and commercial use. Its business services include support and managed printing offerings, and the company provides products and services to customers around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report).

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