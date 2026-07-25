H&R Block, Inc. $HRB Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB - Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516,885 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 96,928 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.20% of H&R Block worth $48,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 934,917 shares of the company's stock worth $40,744,000 after purchasing an additional 150,719 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 1,999.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106,077 shares of the company's stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 101,025 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $1,523,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 634.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 254,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,072,000 after buying an additional 219,450 shares during the period. Finally, RWWM Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $11,438,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised H&R Block from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research raised H&R Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HRB

H&R Block Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.36. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 211.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. H&R Block's dividend payout ratio is 29.89%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

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