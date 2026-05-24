HS Management Partners LLC Sells 26,290 Shares of Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

HS Management Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,200 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 26,290 shares during the period. Domino's Pizza makes up about 3.0% of HS Management Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Domino's Pizza worth $13,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,183,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,594 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,964 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $36,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,135 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Domino's Pizza

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $162,167.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,763.12. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $495.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino's Pizza has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $419.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $316.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. Domino's Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $297.48 and a twelve month high of $496.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $352.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.26.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.99 dividend. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is 45.83%.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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