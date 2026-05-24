HS Management Partners LLC Sells 46,997 Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

HS Management Partners LLC lessened its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,385 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after selling 46,997 shares during the quarter. DICK'S Sporting Goods comprises approximately 5.3% of HS Management Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC owned 0.14% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $25,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,676,949.94. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of DKS stock opened at $231.25 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $210.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.03 and a fifty-two week high of $237.31.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.93%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from DICK'S Sporting Goods's previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is 48.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $242.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DICK'S Sporting Goods

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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