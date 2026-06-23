Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 24,323 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,520 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.29% of EMCOR Group worth $79,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EME shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $871.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EME

EMCOR Group Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $869.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $854.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $758.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $483.57 and a twelve month high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total transaction of $802,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,591,271. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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