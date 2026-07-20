Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 45,760 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Wabtec logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HSBC Holdings PLC increased its Wabtec stake by 15% in the first quarter, buying 45,760 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 351,769 shares worth about $87.7 million.
  • Wabtec reported mixed quarterly results: earnings of $2.71 per share beat estimates, while revenue of $2.95 billion fell short of expectations despite rising 13% year over year.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on the stock, with an average “Moderate Buy” rating and a consensus price target of $293.36, while Wabtec also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than Wabtec.

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,769 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,760 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.21% of Wabtec worth $87,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Wabtec by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wabtec by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in Wabtec during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Wabtec in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wabtec from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabtec has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Wabtec

Wabtec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $261.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $184.26 and a 1-year high of $284.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.08.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wabtec will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,158,047.50. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $303,612.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,077 shares in the company, valued at $32,391,541.62. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,734 shares of company stock worth $1,504,571. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

About Wabtec

(Free Report)

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Wabtec Right Now?

Before you consider Wabtec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wabtec wasn't on the list.

While Wabtec currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
Elon's next move will be bigger than the IPO – and it could happen any day now
Elon's next move will be bigger than the IPO – and it could happen any day now
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines