Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 57,369 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 500.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,830 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 57,369 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of ITT worth $12,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $246.00 price target on ITT in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded ITT from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.75.

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Insider Activity at ITT

In other ITT news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $41,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,637,894.19. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. The trade was a 44.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

ITT Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $193.01 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.66 and a 12-month high of $225.26. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $193.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

About ITT

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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