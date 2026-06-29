Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 80,701 Shares of KBR, Inc. $KBR

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) by 484.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,359 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 80,701 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of KBR worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in KBR by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,133 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in KBR by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,342 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in KBR by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in KBR by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the construction company's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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KBR Stock Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $33.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. KBR's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thaer Lewis Von purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $92,310.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,358 shares in the company, valued at $318,715.66. This represents a 40.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shad E. Evans purchased 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.60 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,337,985. This trade represents a 23.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 29,875 shares of company stock worth $945,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered KBR from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.25.

Read Our Latest Report on KBR

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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