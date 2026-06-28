Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 86,117 Shares of Figma, Inc. $FIG

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Free Report) by 274.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,542 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 86,117 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Figma were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cosmic Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Figma during the fourth quarter valued at $151,535,000. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in Figma in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Figma in the 4th quarter worth about $34,057,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Figma by 766.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 58,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Figma by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period.

Figma Trading Up 10.3%

NYSE FIG opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.42. Figma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $142.92.

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $333.44 million during the quarter. Figma had a negative return on equity of 98.51% and a negative net margin of 123.83%.The company's revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Figma, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Figma

In other Figma news, CRO Shaunt Voskanian sold 87,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $2,013,605.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 1,781,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,989,553.80. This trade represents a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Kris Rasmussen sold 327,046 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $8,199,043.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,771,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $244,972,232.03. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 694,220 shares of company stock worth $17,023,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Figma in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on shares of Figma in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Figma from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Figma in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Figma in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Figma currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.00.

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Key Figma News

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Figma Company Profile

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform's real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

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