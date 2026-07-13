Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 39,206 United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of United Parks & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRKS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 851 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,645,000 after purchasing an additional 74,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 38,120 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $294,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 130,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,276.60. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research cut United Parks & Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded United Parks & Resorts from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRKS

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRKS opened at $46.96 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $56.95.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.33). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

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