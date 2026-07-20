Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,377,387 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 86,616 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.75% of Regency Centers worth $104,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 63.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on REG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Regency Centers from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REG

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $82.68 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. Regency Centers Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $83.66.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Regency Centers's dividend payout ratio is 104.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $626,708.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,614,435.14. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terah L. Devereaux sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $99,373.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,718.60. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 283,782 shares of company stock worth $22,255,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

See Also

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