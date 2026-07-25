Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE - Free Report) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 97,963,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,938,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $574,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 902,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $176,429,000 after purchasing an additional 458,980 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $91,210,000 after buying an additional 398,926 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,106,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 891,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $188,129,000 after buying an additional 183,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company's stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $327.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business's 50 day moving average price is $320.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.92 and a 1 year high of $362.15.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 24.69%.The firm had revenue of $309.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ESCO Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded ESCO Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised ESCO Technologies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESE

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers' critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO's solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

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