Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,237,405 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 51,490 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.24% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $82,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.33.

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Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of FIS stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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