Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston $LW

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,541 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 53,655 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.38% of Lamb Weston worth $21,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 47.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $49.27.

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Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $67.07.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world's largest producers of frozen potato products.

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