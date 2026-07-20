Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,687,733 shares of the computer maker's stock after purchasing an additional 104,434 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.51% of HP worth $90,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,094,388 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $2,943,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,634 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in HP by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,981,864 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 157,464 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $31,899,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HP by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,977,716 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 103,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas boosted its position in HP by 8,978.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 129,725 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 128,296 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded HP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded HP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $259,732.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,275,496. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

HP Trading Down 0.0%

HPQ stock opened at $24.84 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.19.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. HP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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