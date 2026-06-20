Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000,691 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.82% of Xylem worth $272,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 14.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Xylem by 56.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Xylem by 97.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 114.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $111.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's 50 day moving average is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average is $126.30. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.29 and a 12-month high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Xylem's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Xylem's payout ratio is 42.79%.

Xylem announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XYL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the acquisition, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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