Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 11,911 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN - Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,289 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Waste Connections worth $21,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $427,167.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,640,092.10. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Craft sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $234,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,145,703.99. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 17,605 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $202.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $168.04 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $191.91. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $160.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.97%.The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections NYSE: WCN is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company's operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

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