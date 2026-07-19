Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 175,742 Shares of State Street Corporation $STT

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,161 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 175,742 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.33% of State Street worth $117,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at State Street

In other news, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O sold 14,553 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $2,260,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 255,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,693,789.20. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Mostapha Tahiri sold 9,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $1,469,810.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 64,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,885,701.06. This trade represents a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 37,876 shares of company stock worth $5,866,583 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $182.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.10. State Street Corporation has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $192.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 15.02%.State Street's revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from State Street's previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. State Street's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on STT. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $155.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $191.00 price target (up from $176.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of State Street from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on State Street from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $183.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STT

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

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