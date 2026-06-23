Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 198,525 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,229 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 198,525 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.46% of AECOM worth $56,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AECOM alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of AECOM by 459.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the construction company's stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd acquired 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $300,059.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,099,541.14. This trade represents a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Lara Poloni purchased 4,224 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.63 per share, for a total transaction of $298,341.12. Following the purchase, the president directly owned 153,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,837,890.98. The trade was a 2.83% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $699,391 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AECOM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $67.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.38%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AECOM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AECOM wasn't on the list.

While AECOM currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here