Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 21,832 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,619 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.33% of Essex Property Trust worth $55,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.1%

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $276.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $238.46 and a one year high of $294.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.45 and a 200 day moving average of $259.19.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($2.31). The firm had revenue of $484.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.040 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $10.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Essex Property Trust's payout ratio is currently 116.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Mary Kasaris sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.45, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,394 shares in the company, valued at $669,003.30. This represents a 20.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $278.00 to $281.50 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $289.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essex Property Trust

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc NYSE: ESS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long‑term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

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