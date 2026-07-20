Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 255,452 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,843,354 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 255,452 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.57% of Kimco Realty worth $86,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in Kimco Realty by 270.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 60.7% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company's stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $26.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.73 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 28.54%.Kimco Realty's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kimco Realty from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.88.

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About Kimco Realty

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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