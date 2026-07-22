Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 289,701 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ - Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085,544 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 289,701 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.65% of Cousins Properties worth $24,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 183,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUZ. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cousins Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.91.

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Cousins Properties Stock Performance

CUZ stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,059.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business's fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $263.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.77 million. Cousins Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.980 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Cousins Properties's payout ratio is presently -4,266.67%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

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