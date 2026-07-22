Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 37,710 Shares of EPR Properties $EPR

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,470 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.44% of EPR Properties worth $16,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,061 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 10.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 524,883 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,844 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company's stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $825,917.43. This represents a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE EPR opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. EPR Properties has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $63.30.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.01 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 37.50%.EPR Properties's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. Research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. EPR Properties's payout ratio is presently 115.17%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EPR Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EPR Properties wasn't on the list.

While EPR Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here