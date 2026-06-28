Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 76,181 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,682 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 76,181 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.24% of NETSTREIT worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 959.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,472 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get NETSTREIT alerts: Sign Up

NETSTREIT Price Performance

Shares of NTST stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.09 million. NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 0.78%. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.390 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.6%. NETSTREIT's payout ratio is 676.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial cut shares of NETSTREIT from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTST

Insider Transactions at NETSTREIT

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer purchased 5,000 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 415,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,968,839.40. This trade represents a 1.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 7,192 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $149,953.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $382,472.40. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

About NETSTREIT

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NETSTREIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NETSTREIT wasn't on the list.

While NETSTREIT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here