Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 88,273 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865,255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 88,273 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.55% of BXP worth $44,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in BXP in the fourth quarter valued at $689,419,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in BXP by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,382,890 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,038,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in BXP by 32,286.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,889,115 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $127,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,282 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BXP by 44.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,896,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $289,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BXP by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,065,995 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $206,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,938 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXP Price Performance

BXP opened at $67.93 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. BXP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $79.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.94). BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. BXP's dividend payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BXP from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on BXP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BXP from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BXP has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BXP

Insider Activity at BXP

In other BXP news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $287,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,732,597.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at $387,417.65. The trade was a 81.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,176 shares of company stock worth $2,151,552 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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