Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 151,046 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 151,046 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $9,451,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 654 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 133,229 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $8,845,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,241 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $228,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 52,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,998,682.56. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARWR opened at $88.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.73. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $73.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 48.38%.Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

See Also

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