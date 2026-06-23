Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Keysight Technologies worth $82,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $373.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.85 and a 52-week high of $374.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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