Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,415 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 49,202 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.20% of Roper Technologies worth $73,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $363.14 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.96 and a 1 year high of $566.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.96.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $467.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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