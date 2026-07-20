Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 64,926 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.20% of Keysight Technologies worth $96,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total value of $681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,084,839.07. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $315.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.85 and a fifty-two week high of $374.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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