Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,873 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 41,753 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.32% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $173,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $3,983,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $4,424,000. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $9,364,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.61, for a total transaction of $40,548.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,552,999.89. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $12,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 144,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at $245,170,600. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 69,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,702,503 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating on Monolithic Power Systems and set a $2,000 price target , signaling confidence in the semiconductor company’s long-term growth prospects.

KeyCorp reiterated an rating on Monolithic Power Systems and set a , signaling confidence in the semiconductor company’s long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s new forecasts call for strong earnings growth, including FY2026 EPS of $21.05 versus the current consensus of $20.23, and FY2027 EPS of $29.54 , suggesting analysts see room for continued outperformance.

The firm’s new forecasts call for strong earnings growth, including versus the current consensus of $20.23, and , suggesting analysts see room for continued outperformance. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp also raised quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, with EPS projected to climb from $4.92 in Q2 2026 to $8.61 in Q4 2027 , reinforcing expectations for sustained profit expansion.

KeyCorp also raised quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, with EPS projected to climb from to , reinforcing expectations for sustained profit expansion. Positive Sentiment: Separately, coverage commentary noted Monolithic Power Systems has a history of beating earnings estimates, which could keep investor sentiment constructive ahead of the next report. Will Monolithic (MPWR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Separately, coverage commentary noted Monolithic Power Systems has a history of beating earnings estimates, which could keep investor sentiment constructive ahead of the next report. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains broadly supportive, with the stock carrying an average rating of Moderate Buy from analysts.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of MPWR opened at $1,312.00 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,486.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,286.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $702.32 and a 1-year high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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