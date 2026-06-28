Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 1,202.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 76,002 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 107.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HALO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.60.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,886,572.40. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $107,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,891,324.49. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 93,250 shares of company stock worth $6,299,746 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of HALO stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.06 and a 1 year high of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.86. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The business had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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