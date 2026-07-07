Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,669 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,939 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.25% of Masco worth $32,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the construction company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the construction company's stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Masco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the construction company's stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,516 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Masco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 43,973 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.16 and a 12-month high of $83.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 815.20% and a net margin of 10.90%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Masco's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.76%.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Masco from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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