Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,288,032 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.25% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $60,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,440,210 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 191,957 shares in the last quarter. Clear Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 702.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 576,026 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $38,283,000 after purchasing an additional 504,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,956,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $58.77.

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Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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