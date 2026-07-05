Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,428,962 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 404,918 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.52% of Global Payments worth $110,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,577 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,622 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Global Payments Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.81 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Global Payments's payout ratio is currently -49.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Global Payments from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Global Payments from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Global Payments from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Payments

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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