Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,403,488 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 397,926 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.68% of BorgWarner worth $63,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,961,482 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $538,996,000 after purchasing an additional 178,853 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,222,352 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $415,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,760 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $255,578,000 after buying an additional 380,942 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in BorgWarner by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,446,541 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $290,481,000 after buying an additional 402,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,297,717 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $193,695,000 after buying an additional 423,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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BorgWarner Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of BWA stock opened at $72.58 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio is 40.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $221,725.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,663,403.80. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph F. Fadool sold 29,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $1,951,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 405,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,325,436.84. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,310,115 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BorgWarner from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. UBS Group raised shares of BorgWarner from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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