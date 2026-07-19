Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,652,545 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,218,877 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.90% of VICI Properties worth $263,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the company's stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,234 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 41.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 89,062 shares of the company's stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 45.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the company's stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in VICI Properties by 96.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 976,778 shares of the company's stock worth $31,843,000 after purchasing an additional 478,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 210,846 shares of the company's stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.0%

VICI opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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