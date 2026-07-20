Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $103.36 Million Holdings in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 162.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941,165 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 582,900 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.39% of Expand Energy worth $103,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 77,230 shares of the company's stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Expand Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 239,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,443,000 after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Expand Energy by 36,574.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,420,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,153,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in Expand Energy by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 49,540 shares of the company's stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 23,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXE. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Expand Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Expand Energy from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.19.

Read Our Latest Report on EXE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expand Energy news, CFO Marcel Teunissen bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.43 per share, for a total transaction of $192,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $881,755.92. This represents a 28.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Wichterich bought 1,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.90 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 85,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,600,772.20. This represents a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EXE stock opened at $88.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average of $99.87. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $84.99 and a one year high of $126.62. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.22. Expand Energy had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.15%.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Further Reading

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